Richard Warren Corwin Richard passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at age 86. Born March 2, 1933, he was a lifelong resident of Puyallup, WA , graduating from Puyallup High School in 1951. A proud veteran of the US Army he began his civilian career at Western Farmers Association/Cenex and retired from the City of Tacoma in 1997. He loved spending the winters as a "snowbird" and Surprise Sundancer in Surprise, AZ. His life was perfect when he was on the water in a rowboat or a cruise liner and anything in between. Fishing just made it even better. When summer came you could always find him working in his garden. On call always to his sons, and anyone else, for "how to's" and he always had an answer for them. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly; his sons Mark (Sarah Reathaford); Doug (Diane); and Scott (Andrea). Seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. And his brother Fred (Lois). A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 1st, 2:00 p.m. at the Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 West Pioneer, Puyallup, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation-Northwest Chapter, or Puyallup United Methodist Church.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary