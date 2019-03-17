Richard Weathermon Richard Harrison Weathermon passed away peacefully at his Pullman, Wash., home on February 22, 2019. Born on August 16, 1927, to Jerome and Ruth (Miller) Weathermon in Hoquiam, Wash., Dick considered himself a most fortunate man throughout his 91 years. Dick graduated from Tacoma's Lincoln High School in 1945, president of his senior class and an All-City Tackle on Lincoln's undefeated 1944 football team. He served one year in the Marine Corps before enrolling at Pacific Lutheran College, where he graduated in 1950 with degrees in Education and English. It was there he met Helen Jensen, whom he married in 1952. Dick began his teaching career in Aberdeen, Wash., teaching English and coaching football, and then moved into administration as vice principal of Miller Jr High and principal of McDermoth Elementary. After earning his doctorate at WSU in 1969, Dick served as the assistant superintendent in Federal Way, and then as superintendent of schools in Pullman, the International School in Manila (Philippines), and Sumner. Throughout his career he inspired colleagues regarding the value of their shared work as educators. His own joy in learning was lifelong. Upon his retirement in Sumner, Dick began an unexpected second career as a landscape artist, with paintings exhibited and sold in several galleries in Washington and Alaska. He moved to Pullman in 2016 to share a home with daughter Karen Weathermon and grandson Peter Richard Weathermon Smith. In his final years he found great satisfaction in creating the Richard and Helen Weathermon Joyful Noise Endowment for Jazz Studies at PLU. Preceded in death by Helen, daughter Kristine, his parents, and sister Jacklyn Erichsen, he is survived by Karen and Peter, brother Robert (Gig Harbor) and numerous nephews and nieces. Dick's life will be celebrated at a 2 pm service, April 27, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 245 Valley Avenue E, Sumner. He will also be remembered at the third annual Joyful Noise jazz concert at PLU's Eastvold Auditorium at 8 pm on April 26.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary