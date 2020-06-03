Richardo Aicea
Richardo Aicea Ricardo Michael Alicea "Mike" 48, passed away May 7th, 2020 in Lakewood Washington. He was born March 3rd, 1972 to Helga and Miguel Alicea. He is survived by his brother Roberto Alicea, sister-in-law Mary and their three children Olivia, Emily, and Megan. Mike will be remembered for this quirkiness, wonderful laugh, smile and the joy he had in cheering on his beloved Seahawks and playing golf. He was a friend to many and will be missed by all. He was laid to rest in the Evergreen Memorial Park in Enumclaw, Washington.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 3, 2020.
