Rick Lewis Rick was born on 12/20/1952 in Tacoma, WA. He passed away on 8/15/2019 in University Place, WA. Rick is survived by his best friend and wife of 36 years, Diane (Harpel) Lewis; son, lan Richard Lewis of Tacoma; daughter, April Dawn Lewis of Melbourne, Australia; extended family, countless friends and acquaintances, and Local #7 Union brothers and sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held at the STAR Center, 3873 So 66th St, in Tacoma on Sunday, September 8, from 2:30 until 4:30. See Edwards Memorial, www.edwardsmemorial.com for full obituary and details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rick's name to Miles for Meso https://www.curemeso.org/donate/donate-online/or Asbestos Disease Awareness https://www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org/donate.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 1, 2019