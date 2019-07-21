Dr. Rickie Ouhl Dr. Rickie Kenneth Ouhl of Spanaway, WA passed away peacefully, surrounded and embraced by his loving family at 6:14pm, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Rick was born on February 22, 1954 in Mare Island, California, and his family relocated to Parkland, WA when he was a toddler. Parkland was where he would settle for much of his life. Rick graduated from Washington High School in 1972, and from Pacific Lutheran University in 1976. Rick then went on to graduate from the University of Washington Dental School in 1980, where he obtained his Doctorate degree. Rick's life long dream of being a Dentist was then a reality and he opened his dental practice in Parkland. His impact on the community through 39 years at his dental practice truly embodies his passion and commitment to helping others, always embracing and welcoming his patients as family. Rick loved his staff, and they were pivotal in helping to build a successful dental practice. Dr. Ouhl was also active for many years in various dental associations. He served as President of Pierce County Dental Society, and also served on the Board of Directors for Washington State Dental Association. He loved snow skiing, golfing, and gardening, as well as cheering on his Huskies, Seahawks, and Mariners. However, he spent his most cherished days with his wife, Amy, enjoying gourmet meals, traveling, and doting on his beloved dogs...all 8 of them! Rick is survived by the love of his life Amy; children Sydney, Tryce, Sara and Andrew. The celebration of his life will be held at Lady Luck Cowgirl Up on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 12:30pm - 3:30pm. Cowboy hats are optional, but, we know he will be wearing his! In his honor, donations can be made to http://assistancedogclub.org/

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019