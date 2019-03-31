|
Riley Scott Riggs 22 years of age, passed away March 21st in Tacoma, WA. Riley was born to Randy and Tamara Riggs on May 17, 1996 in Enumclaw, WA. He grew up on the plateau and graduated from White River High in Buckley. Riley followed his passion for film and art by attending the Colorado School of Film in Aurora, CO. There he specialized as a director of photography . He especially enjoyed creating short films. Riley loved his friends, tattoo art, and conversations with strangers. He is survived by his mother, father, brother Ryan and sister Katelyn. Services to held April 6th 12:00PM at the Summit Church, 920 Roosevelt Ave, Enumclaw. Reception to follow at the Thunderdome Car Museum, 1920 Garrett St, Enumclaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jordan Binion Project, www.Jordanbinionproject.org
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019