Rita A. Boyd On May 1, 2020 our loved one, Rita A. Boyd, at the age of 77, with her daughter at her side passed on to eternal rest and happiness. She was born February 3, 1943 in Melville, Montana to Stanley Hanson and Virginia Mitchell. She grew up in Melville on her family's ranch and later moved to Big Timber, Montana where she completed High School. She went on to attend Montana State University, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education. After graduation, she briefly taught in Washington State then moved to Vermont to work in a hospital. One of the patients invited her to visit her in Germany, and in 1971 Rita's visit to Schweinfurt, Germany turned into an actual move when she took a job teaching at the DOD Elementary School. It was there where she met her future husband David N. Boyd. They shared a love for travel, exploring cities like Berlin and camping through Holland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. They returned to the states in 1973 where they were married at Fort Lewis, Washington. Their first child Brian was born a year later, followed by their daughters in 1977 and 1982. They shared their love for the outdoors and camping with their children, taking the family on boating adventures all over Puget Sound including Canada. Rita loved to travel but her passion was teaching and inspiring a love of reading. After teaching in Germany, she went on to teach in the Clover Park School District for over 35 years. Quite simply, Rita loved kids.....all kids. Her nearly 47 year marriage to David blessed them with three children, Brian, Kelci and Alyssa, but she was known as "Mom" to many more. She is survived by her husband and 3 children all residing in the Tacoma, Washington area. She also leaves behind two step daughters Marcia and Carmen Boyd of Cleveland, Ohio and two Sisters Beverly Warren and Margaret Olsen of Longview, Washington. When it is safe to do so, a celebration of her llife will be announced. For now, stay inside and stay safe.



