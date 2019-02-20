Rita Arceneaux Rita Francis Arceneaux died peacefully February 7, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born July 23, 1921 to William J. Davis and Edna Rose Haffner Davis in New Orleans, LA. In 1943 she married Major (Ret.) Eddie J. Arceneaux Jr. Together they traveled around the world for 23 years with the Air Force. They finally settled in Tacoma, WA., where they lived for 53 years. In 2001, they moved to Olympia, WA. She is survived by her daughter Donnell F. Tyler-Powell of Olympia, Wa, and four grandchildren; Collette DeLorme of, Sean Tyler (Terri McSorley), Eugene Tyler (Jennifer), and Sara Powell-Tucker (Corey). Also four great-grandchildren: Amber, Nicholas, Alivia, and Quincey. Her extended family RIck Powell and family, Rod and Karen Powell and family, and Chris Powell. One of seven children, she is survived by her youngest sibling Carol Brupbaker of Thibodaux, LA. and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to give special thanks to Assured Hospice for the care given to her these last couple weeks, especially from Amy Carrithers RN, and Chaplain Ryan Murray and Leanna Inocencia. To all the staff members of Garden Courte, thank you for the wonderful care you gave my mother these last years. The love and kindness you gave Rita and her family will be remembered always. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mullen Rd, Lacey. Viewing will be 12:00-1:00pm. Service will be at 1:00pm.

