Rita Bell Bean Rita Bell Bean was born in Oglesby, OK, on November 25th, 1933 to Emmett and Tressie Blackburn. She passed away at Tacoma General on September 10th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Bean, son Robert D. Bean II, and 6 siblings. She is survived by her brother, Jim Blackburn, as well as 6 children and their spouses: Sheri and Corlen Charnell, Evelyn and John Kotalik, Kenneth Bean, Frank Bean, Gary Bean, and Donald and Corei Bean; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson. Memorial services will be held at Frontier Park in Graham, WA on October 27th at 2:30 pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 24, 2019
