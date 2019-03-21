Rita Josephine Sterbick 5/28/22 3/17/19 Rita Josephine Sterbick (Morrell) lived a full life and died peacefully at home at the age of 96. She was born Rita Morrell in Oregon City, Oregon May 28, 1922 to Mary Hrovat and Clyde Morrell. Rita was the oldest of five children. (Bernard, William, Elizabeth Smith and Marylou Tobias). Rita graduated from Girl's Polytech High School and studies business at Commerce High. She married Frank Barnett and had a son, Jeffrey. She unfortunately lost both during WWII years. Rita had spunk and moved to Seattle to begin classes at the University of Washington in 1946. While there, she met and married Peter H. Sterbick December 1946. Peter called Rita "Queen of my Heart". They were married 54 years. Rita was a homemaker and loved bowling and gardening. Survivors include: Marilyn Sterbick (Jeff Hammond) Larry Sterbick (Becky), Tom Sterbick, David Sterbick (Cher), Colleen Lonzak (Rich) 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and another on the way! The Funeral Mass will be at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church Friday, March 22, 2019 at 9:00 am. Rosary will be held at Gaffney Funeral Home Thursday March 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 21, 2019