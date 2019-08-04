|
Robert A. Vandegrift November 8, 1951 - July 8, 2019 Robert A. Vandegrift, age 67, of Vancouver, WA passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on July 8th, 2019. Robert graduated from Mt. Tahoma HS in Tacoma and from the University of Washington.Robert is survived by his mother, Hazel, his wife. Fredi, his son Christopher, and brothers Ron (Shar) and Gary (Becky). A celebration of life with take place between 1:00 and 4:00 Sunday, Sept 22 at Foley's on the Green, at Meadowpark Golf Course, Tacoma, WA. Please join us to celebrate his life in the joyful way which be brought joy to all of us
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019