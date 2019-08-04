Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Vandegrift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Vandegrift

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Vandegrift Obituary
Robert A. Vandegrift November 8, 1951 - July 8, 2019 Robert A. Vandegrift, age 67, of Vancouver, WA passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on July 8th, 2019. Robert graduated from Mt. Tahoma HS in Tacoma and from the University of Washington.Robert is survived by his mother, Hazel, his wife. Fredi, his son Christopher, and brothers Ron (Shar) and Gary (Becky). A celebration of life with take place between 1:00 and 4:00 Sunday, Sept 22 at Foley's on the Green, at Meadowpark Golf Course, Tacoma, WA. Please join us to celebrate his life in the joyful way which be brought joy to all of us
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.