Robert "Bob" Allen Hass May 27, 1947 - March 6, 2019 Bob lived his life with levity and joy. He was a man of many talents and interests. From ice hockey as a boy to surfing as a teenager to skiing and cycling as an adult, Bob loved to be active. His professional life was just as eclectic. He was a real estate agent, a restauranteur (9-11 Deli and Calzones) and, in the mid 90s, found his true calling as a special education teacher, most recently teaching at Jason Lee Middle School. A friend of Bill's, Bob sponsored countless men and had an unwavering dedication to the Program. He loved music, singing, art, carpentry, and his Koi pond. Bob died of melanoma cancer. At the end, he died peacefully and was surrounded by family. He is survived by his daughters Angela (Ryan) and Morgan, his son Michael (Madeline), his sister, Karen, and two grandchildren, Bridgette and Brandon. He will be missed and his legacy will not be forgotten. "Keep Smilin'." A memorial service will be held at Jason Lee Middle School on March 30 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Franciscan Hospice House in University Place.

