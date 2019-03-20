Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Jason Lee Middle School
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen "Bob" Hass


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Allen "Bob" Hass Obituary
Robert "Bob" Allen Hass May 27, 1947 - March 6, 2019 Bob lived his life with levity and joy. He was a man of many talents and interests. From ice hockey as a boy to surfing as a teenager to skiing and cycling as an adult, Bob loved to be active. His professional life was just as eclectic. He was a real estate agent, a restauranteur (9-11 Deli and Calzones) and, in the mid 90s, found his true calling as a special education teacher, most recently teaching at Jason Lee Middle School. A friend of Bill's, Bob sponsored countless men and had an unwavering dedication to the Program. He loved music, singing, art, carpentry, and his Koi pond. Bob died of melanoma cancer. At the end, he died peacefully and was surrounded by family. He is survived by his daughters Angela (Ryan) and Morgan, his son Michael (Madeline), his sister, Karen, and two grandchildren, Bridgette and Brandon. He will be missed and his legacy will not be forgotten. "Keep Smilin'." A memorial service will be held at Jason Lee Middle School on March 30 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Franciscan Hospice House in University Place.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.