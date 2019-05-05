|
Robert B. Westbrook Robert B. Westbrook was born on June 30, 1923 in Linton, N. Dakota and passed away on April 28, 2019 in Puyallup, Washington. Puyallup is where Bob met his lovely wife, Charlotte, and raised their four children. Bob was a devoted Husband, Father and Eagles member. He enjoyed fishing, camping and dancing. Bob leaves behind his beloved son, Bob, 7 Grandchildren, 11 Great- Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Thelma and Celia and two brothers, Jim and Bud. Bob is preceded in death his wife of 70 years, Charlotte; one son, Larry; two daughters, Judy and Ruth, sisters, Velma and Elva, as well as one Great-Granddaughter, Brianna and one Great- Grandson, Jeffrey. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Puyallup Eagles at Noon. Online guest book is available at curnowfuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019