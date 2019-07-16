Home

Robert "Bob" Banks

Robert "Bob" Banks Obituary
Robert "Bob" Banks Bob was born on 10/20/1935 in Lynchburg, VA and passed away 7/4/2019 in Spanaway, WA. He is survived by his son, Kenneth, Ken's wife, Catherine and his grandchildren, Halle and Hanna, of Federal Way, WA and numerous extended family members and friends. Services will include interment on July 19 at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA at 9 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at LeMay-Americas Car Museum in Tacoma, WA from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 16, 2019
