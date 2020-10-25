Robert Brostrom
October 31, 1937 - October 11, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Robert ("Bob") Allen Brostrom was born October 31, 1937 in Seattle to Swan and Helen Brostrom and passed away from natural causes on October 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Bob attended Fairview Elementary School in Seattle until his family moved to Tacoma in 1947. In Tacoma he attended Grant Elementary School, Jason Lee Middle School and graduated from Stadium High School in 1956. He graduated from Olympic Community College and attended the University of Washington where he was a member of Zeta Psi Fraternity.
Bob was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of eight years, Marie. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Brostrom (Miki) of Mercer Island; his son, Chris Brostrom (Katie) of Lake Stevens; his daughter, Jenna Ichikawa (David) of Seattle; his four grandchildren, Breanna Brostrom, Jacob Brostrom, Mika Ichikawa and Alex Ichikawa; and his former wife, Linda Brostrom.
Bob led a full and productive life with various consulting engineering firms in Seattle, Longview and Bellevue before joining the King County Department of Public Works, Streets & Roads Division, Finance Section from which he retired in 1997 after 27 years of service. This was a significant day for Bob because he retired, turned 60 and married his high school sweetheart all on the same day.
Bob was active in youth sports with his children and coached basketball, soccer, and Little League baseball. Bob served two terms as President of the Kenmore Little League, was a Sewer District Commissioner for the Northeast Lake Washington Sewer District in Kenmore and was on the Alumni Board of his fraternity Zeta Psi for four years. He was a member of Tacoma Elks Lodge #174 and Joseph Warren Masonic Lodge No. 235. After retiring Bob became involved with the AARP Driver Safety Program, first as a classroom instructor and then as the Assistant State Coordinator for the Greater Tacoma / Pierce County area.
At Bob's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home.