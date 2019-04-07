Robert "Bob" Bryan LaCaille Robert Bryan (Bob) LaCaille was born July 22 1948 in Tacoma, WA, the oldest son of Esther and Hubert LaCaille. He passed away on March 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife Janice, his children Bryan, Melissa and Denise, his brother David, sister Olivia Liening, nieces Judy McCuistion (Ian) and Avery Liening. Bob lived most of his life in the Tacoma area and graduated from Wilson High School (1966). At the University of Washington he met and married Jan. They moved to the Puyallup area after graduation where they raised their family and stayed loyal Huskies. Bob worked over 30 years for Pitney Bowes and enjoyed his second career at Brookdale Golf Club in the golf shop. He loved greeting golfers, many who became friends. After retiring he loved geocaching, cruising the world, playing trivia, and spending time with family and friends. His greatest legacy was his good-hearted laugh. Everyone that knew him will remember that laugh and how it could always light up a room and bring a smile, if you listen closely, you can still hear him. Bob's celebration of life will be held on Tuesday April 16th at The RAM on South Hill from 4-7 pm. In Bob's memory share an act of kindness, a laugh with someone, or make a contribution to an organization that makes the world a better place.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary