Robert Chapman Robert Claire Chapman was born in Kansas City Mo, August 12, 1925 and passed away with family by his side on October 31, 2019. He was an only child, adopted by his loving parents, Harry and Ida Chapman. He grew up in Waterloo, Iowa and loved bird hunting with his dad and trap shooting. Bob joined the military and served in the US Navy during WW II. He was a pilot on the aircraft USS Leyte, flying bearcats and hellcats. He loved flying and continued as a pilot for the Weyerhaeuser Co. becoming their chief pilot, flying everything from Cessnas and KingAirs to helicopters and Sabre Liners. He was noted as a "smooth pilot" by his peers. Bob met and married Donna McIntosh at Iowa State University in 1948. Donna had received her pilots license at the age of 18 and this common bond began their 71 year loving marriage. After their retirement, Bob and Donna spent many years travelling around the country in their pick-up and 5th wheel with friends. Bob especially loved the ocean and Alaska. Bob is survived by his wife Donna and his 3 children, Susan and husband David, Scott and his wife Kathy and Peter. He also leaves 7 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. We all remember Dad as a kind, polite, patient and honorable man with a great sense of humor. He will be so missed. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 8 at 2:00 pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, at 6730 N. 17th in Tacoma Washington.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 4, 2019