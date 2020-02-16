Home

Robert Dale Bourdess

Robert Dale Bourdess Obituary
Robert Dale Bourdess 6/6/1941 - 2/5/2020 Bob was born in Greensburg, PA to Fred and Betty Bourdess. He lived in Pennsylvania until he was stationed at Fort Lewis in 1962 where he met and married Joyce Buss on 4/20/1963. To love and remember him and his unique sense of humor are his wife of 56 years, Joyce (Buss); children, Rob (Cathy), Rick (Dana), Renee Tinder (Sean), and Cindy Tarango (John); grandchildren, Chelsea Hammar (Jeremy), Ryder Bourdess, Paige and Drew Tinder, and Joey Falsetta; and his golfing pals and card playing posse. REST IN PEACE. A memorial will be held later this spring. Link to full obituary at: www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020
