Robert "Bob" Dorrell Kinnaman Robert "Bob" Dorrell Kinnaman was born in Aberdeen , WA on February 14th, 1948 to his beloved parents W. Dorrell and Zona Kinnaman. He passed away on May 7th, 2019 at age 71, from complications with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's. Bob lived in Tacoma for over 40 years and in 2014, moved to Tucson, AZ. to fulfill his long-time goal of playing golf year round in the sun. Bob graduated from Auburn High School in 1966 and attended Central Washington University. He worked at Overall Laundry Services in Tacoma for over 30 years, moving from route driver to general manager of the Tacoma plant. As he approached retirement, Bob pursued his dream of becoming a wine merchant and launched The Wine Bank in University Place. Bob was a life-long skier who spent weekends with his parents, wife, and kids at the family cabin in Packwood, WA. near White Pass Ski Resort. As an avid boater,Bob created many fond memories for his family on Puget Sound, American Lake, and on houseboat vacations at Lake Shasta, California. He loved all kinds of games, from word puzzles to card games to charades. Bob became known for his signature "game night" every New Year's Eve. Bob was a loving husband, devoted father and a faithful friend. Surviving him is his wife Linda Kinnaman and children Mara (Brad) Williams, Scott (Dawn) Kinnaman, Heidi (Kim) Eakin and Chad (Emily) Roy, as well as 10 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: Casa de la Luz Foundation at 7740 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ. 85704

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary