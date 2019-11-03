Home

More Obituaries for Robert Wagner
Robert Douglas Wagner

Robert Douglas Wagner Obituary
Robert Douglas Wagner 3/10/1954 - 10/29/2019 Robert Douglas Wagner was born on March 10, 1954 in Olean, New York to Dale and Ruth Wagner. He died on October 29, 2019 after a brave battle with heart disease. Robert was a very capable and hardworking man who loved his job at Pierce County. He was happiest on the golf course and loved traveling and meeting new people. Robert (Bob) will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019
