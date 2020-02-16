|
|
Robert Duane Shultz "Bob, We Shall Meet Again" July 16,1949 February 5,2020 Bob was born in San Diego, California, the youngest child of three adorable children to Virginia (Clark) Shultz and Robert Shultz. Graduate of Franklin High School. Enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, awarded a medal of good conduct, along with an honorable discharge in 1970. Graduated from South Seattle Community College Culinary School, which ignited his passion for food and cooking! He was truly blessed and loved by many, we will shall miss your contagious smile. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dwight Shultz and Virginia Colasurdo, son Bobby Shultz. Survived by his loving companion Natalie, son (David) sisters (Diane, Linda, Ann Marie) stepfather (Mike Colasurdo) brother in-laws, nephew, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchild & a host of lifelong friends! Private interment at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020