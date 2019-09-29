|
Robert E. Kersey 12/10/1927 - 7/26/2019 Carol Marie Kersey 12/15/1938 - 9/5/2019 Bob was born in Tacoma, WA, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. After graduation he joined the Navy and was stationed at Leyte Gulf in the Philippine Islands during World War II. After being discharged Bob returned to Tacoma and went to work in the auto parts industry for the next 50+ years. Bob was a counterman, salesman and store manager before starting in the warehouse business at National Automotive Warehouse, where he moved from sales to sales manager. In 1977 he and Carol moved to Long Beach, CA for a brief stay, where he was asked to bring back sales and restore profit to a failing warehouse. On returning to Tacoma Bob became President and General Manager of National Automotive Warehouse. He remained in the auto parts business until his retirement at 83 years old. He enjoyed his career and the many friends he made. Bob was an avid golfer, volunteer greeter at the Elks Club and a volunteer for many years at the VA Hospital at American Lake. Carol was born in Tacoma, WA as Carol Marie Zaffino. Carol was raised by her Grandma Zaffino in Puyallup, and later moved to Tacoma, graduating from Stadium High School in 1957. Carol loved family, animals, old movies and anything Elvis Presley. One of her most cherished memories was meeting Elvis on the train as a teenager. Carol worked at her parent's restaurant in Fircrest for a time and then had a successful career in retail at Ostlund's Shoes in Fircrest and later at Hush Puppy at the Tacoma Mall. With her outgoing personality and friendly smile it was the perfect career for her. She enjoyed interacting with her co-workers and customers. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Survivors include Bob's son R Bruce Kersey (Sandra), daughter Nancy Kersey-Perez (Pete), grandchildren Lauren Kersey-Tweed (Ben), Rob Kersey, and Isabella Perez, great grandchildren Luke and Ella Tweed and Lux Kersey, niece Gayle Krause (Morris), great nephew John Walsh, Carol's daughter Shannon Cookson (Pat), son Kevin Dawson, grandchildren Jamie Cookson and Donny Blank (Lexy). The family would also like to acknowledge a special neighbor and friend Lori Soland. Bob and Carol were laid to rest at Mountain View Memorial Park, Lakewood. Memorial donations can be made to the VA Hospital at American Lake or the Tacoma Humane Society. Online guestbook at www.mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019