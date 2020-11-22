Robert E Altig Jr
July 13, 1950 - November 5, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Bob was a devoted husband, father, brother and uncle, as well as a friend to all who knew him. He was born in Vancouver, WA and passed away with his family by his side in Tacoma, WA after a long and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was raised in Tacoma by Bill and Rose Altig, along with his 4 younger sisters. He graduated from Franklin Pierce High School and Evergreen State College and was a proud veteran of the US Air Force. Bob retired from Federal Civil Service in 2003 after a long and distinguished career which included working for the Dept of the Navy, GSA, and the Dept of the Army. He was a dedicated employee, receiving many awards and earning the deep respect of civilian co-workers and military staff. He retired from Ft. Lewis as Chief, Manpower and Management Analysis Division, DRM/I Corps G8 and maintained valued friendships with many colleagues. He was a friend, mentor and example to many of hard work, resourcefulness and diligence. Bob was an outgoing person who loved meeting and chatting with everyone and anyone. He was intelligent and kind with a wicked sense of humor. Always a problem solver, he loved tinkering with everything from cars to computers. After his diagnosis in 2012, he resolved to make the best of a tough situation and was stalwart in dealing with his ever-declining health. Devoted to his family, we will all miss him very much. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda and his sons Bill and Jon. Also: sisters Dendy, Marilyn Lichty, Billie (Ron) Lane, and Becky; nieces Shelby Lichty, Jennifer (Matt) Braun, Alison Lane; nephews Sam (Elyse) Lane, Ryan (Lindsey) BeLieu; brother-in-law Richard Gideon; and many cousins and relatives. The family would like to thank the staff of KP Home Health and the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care during difficult times. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Francis House, Puyallup, WA. Please visit www.firlane.com
to leave online condolences.