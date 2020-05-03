Robert Eugene Buckley 4/21/1924 3/25/2020 Born in Marion Ohio to Rose (Osborne) and Frederick Buckley. One of 7 children, he along with his 3 older brothers served in WW II. Robert was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He talked often of his life in Marion and shared stories of growing up in such different times. An avid Democrat, he lived through 16 different presidents, from Coolidge to our current president. It was fun to listen to him share his memories of the past including his job as a newspaper boy, a bowling pin setter, and how different life was back then without all the technology of today. He attended Miami University in Ohio and got his final degree from what is now Western Oregon University. Robert was an enthusiastic sports fan, and rooted every year for the Mariners, always hopeful that they would finally do well next season. He treasured his family, wife Patricia Buckley, who predeceased him, his children John (Nancy) Buckley (both now deceased), Jim (Dorothy) Buckley, Margaret (Michael) Sullens, and Barbara (Richard) Bailey, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robert was an avid walker, walking daily for at least an hour, even when he was in his 90's, and was shooting to live to be 100 but alas, passed one month shy of his 96th birthday. He was a firm believer that you should walk every day, drink a glass of red wine, and eat dark chocolate. Rather than donations or flowers, please commit to doing those things and maybe you will live to be 100.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store