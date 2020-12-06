1/1
Robert F. Thomas
1959 - 2020
Robert F. Thomas
March 17, 1959 - November 26, 2020
University Place, Washington - Robert "Bob" F. Thomas, age 61 peacefully passed way on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in University Place, WA after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Tacoma, WA on March 17, 1959 and grew up in Spanaway, WA. He was a 1978 graduate of Bethel High School. As a teenager, Bob worked at a local Arco station and many of his friends knew him as "Arco Bob". Bob was an ace mechanic who loved cars and motorcycles. He made his livelihood fixing cars, lawnmowers, bikes or just about anything. Bob loved to ride, camp, tinker and generally have a good time. He loved country music. He loved his family and his friends and they loved him. Bob is proceeded in death by his parents, Harry Thomas and mother, Wilma (Righetti) Thomas and his brothers, William "Bill" Thomas and James "Jim" Thomas. He is survived by his sisters, Shelley Hart (Richard) and Vicki Thomas and younger brother, Greg Thomas (Tina) and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He will be interred in Fir Lane Memorial Park, Spanaway, WA. Services will be private. Condolences may be left online at www.legacy.com. Heaven just got a little more rowdier!


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 6, 2020.
