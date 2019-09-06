Home

Robert G. Allen Obituary
Robert G. Allen Robert G. Allen, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Elbe, WA on August 17, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debra Allen, his sisters Margarette Hinton and Debi Kunisch, his brother David Huffman, as well as his 5 children, 15 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. The celebration of his life will take place on September 14th, 2019, at 10am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 900 Erin Ln W, Eatonville, WA 98328. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Operation Finally Home in Robert's Memory.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 6, 2019
