Robert Gannett
Robert Webb Gannett June 3, 1938June 27, 2020 Beloved husband of Andra (Dekshenieks); father of Alexandra Gannett (grandfather to Bailey, Payton, and Mackenzie), Christina Gannett, Patricia Borchardt and son-in-law Jeremy Borchardt (grandfather to Quentin, Riley, and Silas), and Richard Gannett and daughter-in-law Elena Gannett. Dear brother of Elwood K. Gannett and loved by his extended family and friends. Full obituary at www.tributes.com. Gift dedications may be made to Dog Is My CoPilot, dogcopilot.org.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 19, 2020.
