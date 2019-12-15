Home

POWERED BY

Services
Price-Helton Funeral Home
702 Auburn Way North
Auburn, WA 98002
(253) 833-1165
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gene Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gene Sims Obituary
Robert Gene Sims April 30, 1936 - Dec. 9, 2019 Born in Winett, Montana 04/30/1936 and passed away Tacoma, Washington on 12/09/2019. Services will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington with a celebration of life to follow from 2:00 pm 6:00 pm at the Milton Activity Center, located at 1000 Laurel St, Milton, WA 98354. Please visit www.priceheltonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Price-Helton Funeral Home, 253-833-1165.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Price-Helton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -