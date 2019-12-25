Home

Robert Goodwin Robert Gilbert Goodwin, Bob passed away peacefully on Thursday evening December 5, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Bob was born in Tacoma on November 29, 1933 to Alva E. and Lucille J. Goodwin, He attended Lincoln High School and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. Following the military, Bob joined the Tacoma Police Department in 1957 and retired in 1983. After retiring from the police department, Bob kept himself busy teaching drivers education and giving CDL exams. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He made sure to be at every family event, as family was everything to him. Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann, son Curtis Goodwin (Cindy), daughters Denise Goodwin-Garcia (Jose), Nancy Goodwin-Stumbo (Tracy), and Beth Brateng (Jeff) also his brother Alva aka Shorty (Diana) and Darlene Thomas (Lonnie). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of Bob's life will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Funeral Home, Celebration Hall, Willow room. Mountain View Funeral Home 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood, WA 98499. www.mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 25, 2019
