Robert "Bob" Henry "Gone Golfing" Longtime Tacoma business leader, Robert "Bob" Henry, passed away recently at the age of 96. Bob was the manager of the Bank of California in Tacoma until his retirement in 1984. He was active in the Downtown Tacoma Association, serving as President during the time that the Tacoma Dome was built. Bob spearheaded the Tacoma Club membership committee that approved opening that businessmen's club to women. He then sponsored his mentee, Melanie Dressel, who he gave her start in banking, as its first female member. A few years later, when his attorney daughter joined, it was a matter of course. Bob was a fundraiser for the United Way, served on the Board of Lakewood General Hospital and as a non-lawyer member of the state Bar Association's Client Security Fund. He was a member of the Gyro Club of Tacoma, and an original member of the Oakbrook Golf Club. He later joined the Tacoma Country and Golf Club, where he golfed twice (or more) a week, rain or shine, until he retired and moved to Hansville, Kitsap County. In retirement, Bob and his late wife, Betty built their much-loved house on the beach at Point No Point. They immersed themselves in water-related activities, primarily fishing, although golfing never faded from the agenda, particularly during winters in Arizona. Having taken up running at age 50, Bob ran in the Sound to Narrows most every year well into his eighties, finally breaking into the "top-ten" ranks when he hit the 70 to 80+ age brackets. The secret, he said: "Outlive the competition." Bob was born February 21, 1923 in Victoria, B.C. and served in the Canadian Army in Europe in World War II. He returned to marry the love of his life, Betty Stokes, and had a 20-year career with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce before moving to Tacoma and the Bank of Cal. He was proud to become an American citizen in 1970. The intervention of the War right after high school thwarted his plan to go to college, but as an adult he graduated from the rigorous Pacific Coast Banking School, taught business courses at Tacoma Community College, and was an informed and astute follower of all things financial all his life. Bob was preceded in death by Betty, to whom he was married for 62 wonderful years, and sons Bill and Guy Henry. He is survived by daughters Joanne Henry (Jon Seward) and Colleen Kainz (Don), and his grandsons Robert "Bobby" Kainz and Donny Kainz. He is also survived by the second love of his life, Alice Barrette, who was his partner in all things for the last several years of his life. The family thanks Alice and her extended family in Neillsville, Wisconsin, where she and Bob lived for the last two years, for sharing their love and care (and some golfing and fishing!) with him during that time. No services will be held, but instead raise a glass to a life well lived!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019