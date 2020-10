Robert HoltAugust 6, 1930 - September 26, 2020Eatonville, Washington - Bob left this world peacefully while holding our hands and listening to his favorite country gospel music. He loved and lived life to the fullest, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please visit his obituary at firlane.com . To participate in a virtual celebration and share stories of Bob, please email rememberingbobholt@gmail.com by October 18 for more information.