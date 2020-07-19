Robert "Rob" Howard Robert "Rob" Howard,was born on November 2, 1964 in Hartford, CT to Robert P. Howard and Frances L. Howard. He left this earth on May 23, 2020 at 55 years of age in Spanaway, WA. Rob was the youngest of 5 children. He is survived by his Daughter Jessica (Jessie) Kelley and Grandson Jackson Kelley of Klamath Falls, OR. and by his sisters Deborah (Howard) Arloski of Colorado, Linda (Howard) Gogl of California, and his 2 brothers, Timothy Howard and Kevin Howard both of Washington state. He will be missed! For service updates and to leave condolences, please visit www.havenrest.com/RobertRobHoward
