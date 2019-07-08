|
Robert J Batter Robert J Batter passed away peacefully in Tacoma on July 1, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Cumbala Pennsylvania, December 1932, growing up with 3 Brothers and 1 Sister. Bob retired from US Army after 20 years of service as Chief Warrant Officer, with 2 tours of duty in Vietnam. Preceded in death by his Wife of 26 years: Dorothy Batter, and Granddaughter: kim Parham. Survivors are his loving wife of 23 years, Joy Batter of Tacoma, Daughter: Sheri Hughes and husband Bobby, Granddaughter: Jessica Batter of South Carolina, Granddaughter: Cindy Parham of Tacoma. Bob enjoyed going to car shows in his restored 1933 Ford truck, fishing and boating with Joy at Riffe Lake, bowling, gambling, Friday nights with the boys eating burgers at the Shamrock Tavern and cheering for the Mariners win or lose! Celebration of Life will be held July 19th at 3P.M. at Dryers Mortuary. 220 134th St S. Tacoma WA 98444
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 8, 2019