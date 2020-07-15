1/1
Robert James Avery II
Robert James Avery II Feb. 9, 1960 June 30, 2020 Robert (Robie) was born in Augsburg, Germany to Robert J. Avery and Maria A. Avery on Feb. 9, 1960. He is survived by his siblings Paul and Juanita and his half-sister Bennye. Tragically due to injuries from a traffic accident he passed away on June 30 , 2020 leaving behind a host of acquaintances, many close friends and relatives, and several nieces and nephews. Robert will be remembered most of all for his warm heart, his generosity and kindness, and never turning anyone away. He loved people as well as animals and they loved him. Robert, Bro, Uncle Rob, Robie, you will be missed. You are welcome to share your thoughts and kind memories and say goodbye and honor Robert's memory at an outdoor service. Please wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible. Masks will be available if you forgot your own. Services: 3:30PM on Friday July 17, 2020 at: Mountain View Cemetery.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 15, 2020.
