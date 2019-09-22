Home

Robert James "Bob" Lucas

Robert "Bob" James Lucas Obituary
Robert "Bob" James Lucas Robert "Bob" James Lucas, 78, of Puyallup, WA, was born February 3, 1941. On September 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, he left us with a smile, making his last sneaky escape to sail away onto a new adventure. A graduate of Lincoln High School, he began his career as a Washington State Patrolman in 1965. After serving 10 years, he became a respected insurance agent in Puyallup until his retirement in 2002. He enjoyed gardening, remodeling homes and tinkering around his former place of business. He was a past member of the Foothills "Rails to Trails" coalition. He shared stories, hugs, smiles, and magic. Bob enjoyed sailing, biking, camping and playing in a ukulele group alongside his brother, Don and many dear friends. Bob will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. Nothing brought him more enjoyment than spending time with his family of whom he was tremendously proud. They include wife Earlene, sons Chris (Kathy), Brett (Kay), Patrick (Marci) and Jonathan (Sandra), his grandchildren, Ryan (Meagan), Neil (Amanda), Austin, Dylan, Jasmine, Isabella and his great granddaughters, Emelia, Katelynn & Hadley. Bob is also survived by his brother, Don Lucas, several step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. In addition, Bob will be missed by his constant canine companions, Toby & Mattie who always brought him joy. A celebration of Bob's life is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. on October 5th at the Puyallup Elks Lodge. To sign his guest book, go to: www.powersfuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019
