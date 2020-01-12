|
Robert John Thomas Jan. 13, 1983 - Dec. 29, 2019 Robert John Thomas was born January 13, 1983 and passed away on December 29, 2019. Robert suffered from Cystic Fibrosis, an inherited genetic disease. To extend his life he received a lung transplant in 2014. Then, for the first time he was able to live a normal life. He got a job in his chosen field and married his long-time sweetheart, Carmen Diaz. They established a home together and life was good until his body rejected the lungs. After which he soon passed away. This is a heartbreaking result for his family. He leaves his loving wife, Carmen, his mother Colleen Dasilva, his dad Jerold Thomas, sisters, Elizabeth and Stephanie Rex Grandmother, Lorna Murphy, grandfather Lloyd Usher, Step-daughter Samantha Plummer, many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a farewell gathering to remember Robert. He will be missed.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020