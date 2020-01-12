Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John Thomas Obituary
Robert John Thomas Jan. 13, 1983 - Dec. 29, 2019 Robert John Thomas was born January 13, 1983 and passed away on December 29, 2019. Robert suffered from Cystic Fibrosis, an inherited genetic disease. To extend his life he received a lung transplant in 2014. Then, for the first time he was able to live a normal life. He got a job in his chosen field and married his long-time sweetheart, Carmen Diaz. They established a home together and life was good until his body rejected the lungs. After which he soon passed away. This is a heartbreaking result for his family. He leaves his loving wife, Carmen, his mother Colleen Dasilva, his dad Jerold Thomas, sisters, Elizabeth and Stephanie Rex Grandmother, Lorna Murphy, grandfather Lloyd Usher, Step-daughter Samantha Plummer, many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a farewell gathering to remember Robert. He will be missed.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -