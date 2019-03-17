|
Robert Keblbek Robert Keblbek, age 87, passed away peacefully March 10, 2019 in Kirkland, WA. Bob was born September 9, 1931 in Bellingham, WA. Bob grew up in the Eatonville/Tacoma area and graduated from Eatonville High School where he met and married his wife Doris. Bob and Doris resided in Tacoma where Bob was an official court reporter for Pierce County Court. They owned Dean Moburg & Associates, a court reporting agency in Seattle, for many years until retirement in 2000. Bob and Doris enjoyed their retirement years in Kirkland, WA. Bob served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. A longtime member of Fircrest Golf Club, Bob always enjoyed playing golf. Bob is survived by his son Mike (Karen) Keblbek, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Leo Keblbek, his wife Doris and daughter Debra Holdener. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on March 20th, 2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, WA 98042. Bob's Celebration of Life will follow at Narrows Bridge VFW Post 10018, 4741 N. Baltimore Street, Tacoma, WA 98407.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 17, 2019