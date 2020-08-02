Robert L. Gagnon Bob was born 10/31/1943 in Tacoma, WA to Rose 'Irene' Bertrand of Roberts, MT and William Henry Gagnon of Kenton, MI. He is survived by his wife, Linda, sons, Robert C (Laurie) Gagnon, Greg Gagnon, Troy Rasmussen (Kandi), step-son Robert Hill and 7 grandchildren. He was predeceased by this brother, Bill. Bob graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961. After a tour of duty in the US Navy he worked for Rushforth Construction Company for 36 years. After retirement Bob was able to enjoy several years of senior softball, golf and bowling in Sun City West, AZ., even after being declared legally blind from macular degeneration. He was welcomed into Heaven on July 25, 2020 after enduring several years of dialysis due to kidney failure. Bob will be missed by his friends and family. A memorial will be planned for next summer in Tacoma, WA.



