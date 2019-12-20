|
Robert L. Reynolds Robert L. Reynolds was born November 16, 1926 in Nampa, Idaho to Robert & Marion Reynolds. He passed peacefully in his sleep early the morning of December 17, 2019 at High Point Village in Enumclaw, Washington. Rob had just celebrated his 93rd birthday surrounded by family one month prior to his death. Rob was a talented and gifted musician, playing both the clarinet and alto saxophone. He played professionally as a young person and in the community band and church in his later years. He was an aviator who served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. He served Active Duty for 3 1/2 years and Reserves 17 1/2 years, honorably discharging as a Captain in 1961. Rob joined his life with Margie Lou Cope through marriage on April 11, 1958 in Tacoma, Washington. They lived a long, beautiful life together until her passing on April 9, 2011 just two days shy of their 53rd wedding anniversary. Rob lived an active Christian life as a member of Parkway Presbyterian, Marine View Presbyterian and Calvary Presbyterian. After a 38 year career in the banking industry, Rob retired into a life of adventure. He took up lifeguarding at the local community pool, skydiving, backpacking and climbing of Mount Rainier for some of his many adventures. In his later years, Rob combined his passions for aviation, walking and his love for the Lord into an 11,433 mile walk around the perimeter of the contiguous United States to raise funds for Mission Aviation Fellowship (provides support to Christian and humanitarian agencies and to isolated missionaries). He completed his "Walking the USA for the World" service in 1999, at the age of 72. Rob is survived by his sister, Geraldine Foster of Meridian, Idaho, his son Tom Reynolds (wife Selwyn) of Alabama, son Stuart Reynolds (wife Suzi) of Washington, and daughter Alicia Reynolds (wife Janna) of Oregon. Rob is survived by two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren of Alabama and Tennessee. This is in addition to numerous other relatives, friends and fans. The memorial service will be held at Calvary Presbyterian at 1725 Porter Street in Enumclaw, Washington on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship at https://www.maf.org/donate. Please share a memory online at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 20, 2019