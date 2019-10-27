Home

Robert Lee Pierson Robert Lee Pierson 85, passed away after a short illness at his home in Quartzsite Arizona Thursday October 17th, 2019. Bob was born in Harrisburg Illinois to Thomas and Violet (Taylor). He is survived by his son Tom and daughter Sandy ( both of Tacoma WA) and daughter Lynda Adams (Dale) of Arizona. Bob is survived by four sisters Lawanda, Donna, Doris and Raynell. Four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Frieda (Pfaff) and son Bryan. PFC Pierson met the love of his life while stationed at Ft. Lewis and married June 30th 1956 in Spanaway. Bob loved traveling and the outdoors. He loved to fish, and was happiest when riding his quad all over the Arizona desert after retiring from St. Regis paper mill in Tacoma. There will not be any funeral services. The family would like to thank Hospice for all their help.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019
