|
|
Robert Lowell Jamison Bob Jamison passed away on January 2, 2020 at the age of 92. Bob and his wife Pat were married for 69 years and raised a family of five children. They lived in Fircrest since 1965. Bob, aka "Grandpa Bob", was known for his cheerful attitude, devotion to his family and friends, and enthusiasm for walking and fitness. He enjoyed meeting people and making new friends. He generously shared his time and efforts. His values included education, integrity, and giving back. Bob loved spending active time outdoors, especially walking. His favorite place was Mt. Rainier, where he and Pat had numerous hiking and backpacking trips with their children and friends. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, sharing their interests. Family gatherings for special occasions and holidays were especially important. His children fondly remember him playing the guitar and singing folk songs with them. He was also a talented woodworker who used his skill to build things for his grandchildren that would be useful and become memories of their Grandpa Bob. He enjoyed growing vegetables, and just a few years ago he became an organic gardener with the University Place Community Garden. Bob's life-long passion for learning included diverse subjects such as cooking, baking, opera, astronomy, geology, history, aviation, and sailing. Bob was born on July 20, 1927 to Chauncy and Edith Jamison and raised in San Diego, California with his brother Bud. As a boy, Bob built and flew balsa model airplanes, an interest that continued into adulthood. Bob was an ROTC major in high school and upon graduation joined the Navy, where he became an electronic technician. After WWII ended, Bob attended UC Berkeley, where two important things happened: he earned a degree in chemistry and he met Pat. They married in 1950. After graduation, he began his career as a chemical engineer at Shell Chemical in Torrance, CA. He earned his PE license and worked in industrial chemistry and engineering until 1996, including working for Weyerhaeuser in Energy Management from 1970 to 1985. Bob is survived by his brother Bud, sister-in-law, Gail del Valle; his children, Dennis (Jan), Leslie, (Ray, deceased), Steve (Karan), Brian (Diana) and Kirk (Trisha); eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob set an example for his family of character, kindness, compassion, and integrity. His legacy is his family, friends, and the lives he touched. They are the mark he will be remembered by. A reception will be held for his friends to celebrate his life. A private celebration of life for family will be held in the summer.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 8, 2020