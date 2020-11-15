Robert M Gosselin
August 11, 1927 - November 12, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Robert Gosselin, 93, passed away November 12, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington. Bob was born on August 8, 1927 in Puyallup, Washington to Fritz and Laura Gosselin. He grew up in Tacoma, graduating from Bellarmine Prep in 1946, then Santa Clara University, with a B.A. in 1950. Bob joined his dad in the grocery business, later opening Bob's Totum Market on 6th Ave, in Tacoma. He was an avid contributor in his community, volunteering for Washington State Food Dealers Association, Tacoma Serra Club, St. Vincent De Paul, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic church and even leading Boy Scouts. Bob married Mary Patten, of Auburn, Washington in 1953. Prior to his passing, Bob and Mary had just celebrated 67 years of marriage. Bob is survived by wife, Mary, children David (Nadine), James (Brenda), Mark (Cheri), Laura (Brian) Readdy, 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Laura Gosselin, sisters, Betty Jean, Rosemarie and son, John. The family wishes to thank River Rock Adult Family Home for their loving care of Robert during his time there. Private family service will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on November 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. Donations may be made in Roberts name to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.