Robert Martin Winters Aug. 12, 1927 Aug. 9, 2020 Robert Martin Winters, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, gifted music teacher, and outdoorsman went peacefully to be with Jesus at sunrise on August 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born August 12, 1927 in Castle Rock, Washington to Martin and Anna (Rosin) Winters, Rob was preceded in death by his loving wife Carolyn (Johnson) of 65 years whom he met at PLU, his son Darin, and his daughter Linda. Robert is survived by his daughter Julie and her husband Paul Anderson; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. A worship celebration honoring his life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery on August 29, 2020 at 11 AM. (13600 8th Ave. E. Tacoma, WA. 98445). To read Robert's full life story or sign the guest book, please visit https://www.dryermortuary.com/obituary/Robert-Winters
Remembrances may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry or to the Gideon's International Ministry.