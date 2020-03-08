|
|
Robert McFarland August 4, 1931 March 4, 2020 Bob passed away peacefully as a result of advanced Alzheimer's disease. He was born to Lillian and Gordon McFarland in Colfax, WA where he graduated from high school. He received three degrees from WSU: a bachelor's degree, a master's degree and an educational doctorate. He began his career teaching on the reservation in Nespelem, WA and retired as Dean of Instruction at Highline College. Bob had many hobbies including woodworking, photography and working with computers. As a member of the Mountaineers he climbed Washington's major peaks. His survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marilyn, daughters Shan Vipond (Steve) and Laurie Miller (Reid), three grandchildren Rebecca Miller Barganier (Aaron), Jacob Miller and Drew Vipond, and his brother, Jim (Jan) of Yakima. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care and respect given to Bob by the memory care staff at the Weatherly Inn. At his request, there will be no services. Donations in his honor can be made to the Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 6th Ave. Tacoma, WA 98406.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020