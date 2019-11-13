Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Meeker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Meeker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Meeker Obituary
Robert Meeker On October 27, 2019 Robert Lee Meeker Sr. Passed away at the age of 88. Bob was born Dec. 7, 1930 in Roy, NM. He was preceded in death by his wife Myra, and his sister Marge, his brothers: Douglas, Don, and David. He is survived by his sister Joann, and his five children Don, Walt, Robert Jr., Kathy and Christine. He has 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Services will at Lutheran Church of St. Paul, Graham on Nov. 16, 1pm. To read full obituary, go to Hillfhpuyallup.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -