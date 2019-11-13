|
Robert Meeker On October 27, 2019 Robert Lee Meeker Sr. Passed away at the age of 88. Bob was born Dec. 7, 1930 in Roy, NM. He was preceded in death by his wife Myra, and his sister Marge, his brothers: Douglas, Don, and David. He is survived by his sister Joann, and his five children Don, Walt, Robert Jr., Kathy and Christine. He has 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Services will at Lutheran Church of St. Paul, Graham on Nov. 16, 1pm. To read full obituary, go to Hillfhpuyallup.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 13, 2019