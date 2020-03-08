|
Robert Morris Pierce Robert Morris Pierce 83 was born in Seattle, WA to Robert and Marie Morris Pierce of Enumclaw WA. He was raised in Enumclaw and began working as a very young man first shagging balls for the golf course, then at age 12 he was able to work around the coal mines near his father's employment site. Ambitious from day one, he worked any job he could find. He graduated from Enumclaw high school with honors, where he was the senior class president, lettering in track and football. He was captain of the football team. He graduated in business from the College of Puget Sound, now UPS on a football scholarship where he was also the captain of the team. Following graduation, he took his first job with Safeco Insurance Company in Seattle as an adjuster. Later he joined the Omar Bratrud Insurance Agency in Tacoma where he and his partners began merging companies to form the Bratrud Middleton Insurance Agency now Propel. Any credit for the growth of the company Bob gave to his partners for whom he held the utmost respect. Always boat lovers, he and Toni thrived on cruising the waters of Puget Sound and beyond to Alaska, on their vessel, the Pierce Arrow with both the Gig Harbor Yacht Club and the Tacoma Yacht Club, where Bob was on the TYC board of directors. They retired to Palm Desert, Ca. as snowbirds, and traveled extensively here and abroad, but whenever home it was in either their boat or motor home. In 2016 they sold their homes in Palm Desert and Gig Harbor and retired to the Century Condominiums at Pt. Ruston. Bob loved the familiar views of passing vessels on Commencement Bay which he had frequented as a child. He served on the board of directors for the condominiums. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a happy, upbeat, unselfish, caring, thoughtful man. We were blessed. He is survived by his wife Toni and children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lynne (Jim) Swegle of Mt. Vernon, Bob (Karen) Pierce of Camas, Julie Pierce (Ken Tepley) Gig Harbor, and Michelle (Randy) Chopp, Gig Harbor, Mike (Carmen) Bos of Snohomish and Wenatchee, and Derek (Tracy) Bos of Seattle. He was also blessed with grandchildren Kylie (Scott) Thompson, Marissa Swegle, Robert Pierce II, Rachel Pierce, Michael Chopp, Jaclyn (Christian) Harkson, Jake Bos, Lindsey (Will) Chandler, Spencer Bos, and Nate Bos. Lately two new great grand ladies: Avery Thompson and Bo Harkson joined the large gathering of the Pierces, all of whom loved Poppy Bob very much! They only made one Bob Pierce, we were blessed that he was ours. Services to held at the Tacoma Yacht Club Saturday, March 28 at 2pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020