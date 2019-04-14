Home

Robert Murray Robert (Bob) Murray, a lifelong Puyallup resident passed away on 4/3/19. Bob was well known in the area, having served as an accountant and tax preparer in the area his whole life He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Maria F Murray, daughters, Sandy (Robert) Bicheray, Brenda (Rob) Wellentin, stepson Ruben Loaiza, his sister, Marlene Thompson, grandchildren Kristin (Hank) Nickels & Eric Wellentin, nephew Bruce (Christine) Thompson and great grandson Tyson Nickels. A celebration of his life will be held on 4/15/19 at 12:00 at the Puyallup Eagles Club.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019
