Robert Nakayama April 20, 1936 - Oct. 23, 2019 On October 23rd, 2019, Robert (Bob) Masao Nakayama passed away with family by his side at the age of 83. Bob was born on April 20, 1936 in Hilo, HI. After graduating from Hilo High School in 1954, Bob joined the United States Army, serving for 20 years. He retired as a master sergeant with a Bronze Medal from the Vietnam War, then worked for the Federal Aviation Administration. Bob served as president of Tacoma Buddhist Temple for a number of years. Bob is survived by his wife, Anita; his daughter, Joyce and her husband John; his grandchildren, Emily and Eric; and great-grandchildren, Alex and Kate. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Elaine, Wallace and Haruo. His brother Bert passed away after him, but he is survived by siblings Lillian, Judy, Larry and Kay. A funeral service will be held November 13th, at Tacoma Buddhist Temple at 10:30 AM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019