Robert "Bob" Nelson Witter Jr. June 15, 1932 March 17, 2020 Bob passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home with his family on Browns Point, Tacoma, WA on March 17th, 2020 at the age of 87, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. He is preceded in death by his parents, and infant daughter Karen Monette. He is survived by his wife and "first mate" of 65 years, Janet, daughter Krista (Ulrik), son Michael (Lizzie), and grandchildren Aaron, Sally, and Hana, sisters Katherine Gaustad of Harstine Is, WA, and JoAnne (Ken) Utne of Sunnyvale, CA. Bob loved the mountains, forests, rivers, beaches, and waters of the Pacific Northwest. He spent his life exploring this scenic part of the world with his family, and friends. Instilling an awe-inspiring respect for its natural beauty through generations. This love affair was cultivated early in his life. Growing up in Tacoma with his parents and two younger sisters, with a view of "Galloping Gertie" out the kitchen window, they spent their time exploring the shores and waters of Puget Sound fishing, camping, gathering shellfish and crabbing by boat. A strong swimmer, Bob was on the swim team while at Stadium High School. He enjoyed hiking and mountain climbing in the Cascades and Olympics, with his uncle Bill, summiting Mt. Rainier multiple timesagain in 1975 with his 15 year old son Michael. Graduating from the University of Washington with a Forestry degree in 1955, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, a Husky Crew coxswain from 1951 to 1954, and graduate of ROTC. Bob's time as a coxswain for Husky Crew was punctuated by hard work, comradery, extreme highs and extreme lows. As a freshman, Bob and the crew were fortunate to have Stan Pocock as their coach. Together the coach, cox, and crew won the National Intercollegiate Rowing Regatta in Marietta, Ohio in 1951. The friendships, sportsmanship, and drive to win were a guiding light throughout the rest of his life. He would go on to organize a coxed eight shell with his fellow classmates, at Harvard in 1981, rowing down the Charles River as a morning workout. He joined the US Air Force in 1955, where he trained as a F86 fighter pilot. Later that same year, he married Janet--the love of his life, and they started their shared journey together on Air Force bases from Georgia to Texasbefore being discharged as a Captain. In 1958, they moved back to Seattle, so that Bob could pursue his forestry career. His first job was as a forester/pilot, cruising timber for Northern Pacific Railroad. In 1970, he joined Weyerhaeuser, where he had a varied and illustrious career, with sabbaticals to the Forrest Service in Washington, DC in 1973, and the Advanced Management Program, at Harvard University, in 1981. Bob retired in 1992, as a Vice President of Forest Management. After a lifetime of exploring the shores and waters of Washington, British Columbia, and Alaska, by row boat, power boat, and sailboat, he was now free to pursue his dream of bluewater sailing in the Pacific. In 1995 Bob and Janet set sail for the South Seas for two years, sailing as far as New Zealand and back, in their 44 foot sailboat, Lemolo. Their sailing adventure unfolded as they experienced new places and met interesting new sailors along the way, looking forward to special rendezvous with old friendsa joy he would continue throughout his travels, always coming home to his community at St. Mathews church in Browns Point. An avid sailor, fisherman, mountain climber, clam digger, wood turner, bee keeper, and friend to many. He will be missed. A memorial to celebrate Bob's life will be held at a later date to insure everyone's safety. If you would like to be notified directly as to when this will take place, leave your memories and contact info at Bob's private tribute wall at www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in memory of Bob can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.